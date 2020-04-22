Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 22 April 2020
Wednesday، 22 April 2020 01:54 PM

Iran's Zanganeh says oil production cut should be taken seriously

Bijan Zanganeh

 Oil producer countries should respect crude production cuts aimed at stabilizing the oil market, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh told state TV on Wednesday. 


“The market will stabilize gradually if the oil production cut is respected by all the producer countries ... Cooperation is necessary under this circumstances,” Zanganeh said. 


The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, along with Russia and other producing nations - known as OPEC+ - has partnered with other oil-pumping countries including the United States to cut supply by around 20 million barrels per day.

