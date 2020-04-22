Airstrikes in Syria kill nine pro-Iranian militiamen

Airstrikes in east of Syria on Tuesday night resulted in the killing of nine pro-Iranian militiamen, a war monitor reported.



According to Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the air raids were carried out by the Israeli warplanes in the Palmyra desert in Homs province.



However, Israel is yet to make any comments on the reports.



The monitor further explained that three Syrian nationals and six foreigners of unclarified nationalities were killed in the strikes.



"Reliable source has informed the Syrian Observatory that at least nine militiamen of Iranian-backed militias and the Lebanese Hezbollah were killed in the Israeli strikes on their positions in Palmyra area in the eastern countryside of Homs yesterday evening," SOHR said in a report.



Meanwhile, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) said that the country's air defenses "confronted an Israeli missile aggression' and 'shot down a number of the hostile missiles before reaching their targets."