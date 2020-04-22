Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 22 April 2020
Breaking
Iraq reports 28 new coronavirus cases, as total surpasses 1,600 Turkey quarantines 366 expats evacuated from Iraq Syria says its air defenses shot down Israeli missiles over Palmyra Syria's Assad and Iran's Zarif condemn West at Damascus meeting New York reports 507 coronavirus deaths, lowest since April 6 Coronavirus can survive prolonged exposure to high temperatures - study Iraq reports 31 new coronavirus cases, one death Iraq extends flights suspension till April 24 Former US Treasury Secretary and Iraq war critic Paul O’Neill dies at 84 Rockets strike near Chinese oil site in Iraq, no casualties
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 22 April 2020 12:02 AM

Iraq reports 28 new coronavirus cases, as total surpasses 1,600

3f5075c7b3f669d1fc7a5d1579ec8502_L
New confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Iraq raised the total number to 1,602 on Tuesday, the health ministry reported.

At least 28 people had been found infected with the coronavirus in Iraq in the past 24 hours, the ministry said, noting that one patient died in the capital Baghdad as well.

It further explained that 15 infections were detected in the capital city, 11 in Basra, and two others in Muthanna provinces.

Out of the total cases recorded so far in the country, 1,096 patients have fully recovered from the novel virus while 84 others lost their lives, the ministry added.
Related Stories
Read
thumbs_b_c_5a828d5abe76fa54c78edce76df1d661

Turkey quarantines 366 expats evacuated from Iraq 21 April 2020 11:56 PM

14

Iraqi Parliament to Postpone Confidence Vote: MP 20 April 2020 10:23 PM

13

Iraqi Forces Discover Two IS Hideouts in Kirkuk with Multiple Explosive Devices 20 April 2020 10:21 PM

12

Coronavirus Infections Reach 1,574 in Iraq 20 April 2020 10:19 PM

11

Despite Remarkable Success, KRG Says Yet Early to Declare Total Victory over Coronavirus 20 April 2020 10:17 PM

opec

Iraq's Kurdistan region says it is committed to OPEC+ oil output deal 20 April 2020 06:25 PM

flag

Iraq urges nationals stranded in US to seek exceptional flights' details 20 April 2020 06:22 PM

krg

President meets KRG Finance Min., discusses fostering coordination 20 April 2020 06:19 PM

Comments