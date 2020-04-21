Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 22 April 2020
Breaking
Iraq reports 28 new coronavirus cases, as total surpasses 1,600 Turkey quarantines 366 expats evacuated from Iraq Syria says its air defenses shot down Israeli missiles over Palmyra Syria's Assad and Iran's Zarif condemn West at Damascus meeting New York reports 507 coronavirus deaths, lowest since April 6 Coronavirus can survive prolonged exposure to high temperatures - study Iraq reports 31 new coronavirus cases, one death Iraq extends flights suspension till April 24 Former US Treasury Secretary and Iraq war critic Paul O’Neill dies at 84 Rockets strike near Chinese oil site in Iraq, no casualties
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 21 April 2020 11:56 PM

Turkey quarantines 366 expats evacuated from Iraq

thumbs_b_c_5a828d5abe76fa54c78edce76df1d661
Over 350 Turkish nationals who were evacuated from Iraq were placed under a 14-day quarantine Tuesday to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The 366 expats in the capital Baghdad came into Turkey by bus via the Habur border gate in the southeastern Sirnak province.

After health checks, they were sent to the southeastern provinces of Diyarbakir and Batman for a 14-day quarantine in dormitories in line with the country’s strict measures to stem the virus’ spread.

In a bid to enforce social distancing, they will stay separately in single rooms.
The evacuation was carried out in coordination with Vice President Fuat Oktay and the Foreign Ministry under the instructions of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Starting weeks ago, Turkey was one of the very first countries to step into action and bring back thousands of its nationals from Asia and Europe.
Nearly 2,000 Turkish citizens have been evacuated from Iraq so far via airway and highway.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Iraq so far is 1,574, and a total of 1,043 people have recovered, while 82 people died so far.

After being first detected in China late last year, the virus has spread to 185 countries and regions. It has killed some 172,000 people and infected 2.5 million, while nearly 660,800 have recovered, according to the U.S.’ Johns Hopkins University.

Related Stories
Read
3f5075c7b3f669d1fc7a5d1579ec8502_L

Iraq reports 28 new coronavirus cases, as total surpasses 1,600 22 April 2020 12:02 AM

14

Iraqi Parliament to Postpone Confidence Vote: MP 20 April 2020 10:23 PM

13

Iraqi Forces Discover Two IS Hideouts in Kirkuk with Multiple Explosive Devices 20 April 2020 10:21 PM

12

Coronavirus Infections Reach 1,574 in Iraq 20 April 2020 10:19 PM

11

Despite Remarkable Success, KRG Says Yet Early to Declare Total Victory over Coronavirus 20 April 2020 10:17 PM

opec

Iraq's Kurdistan region says it is committed to OPEC+ oil output deal 20 April 2020 06:25 PM

flag

Iraq urges nationals stranded in US to seek exceptional flights' details 20 April 2020 06:22 PM

krg

President meets KRG Finance Min., discusses fostering coordination 20 April 2020 06:19 PM

Comments