Wednesday, 22 April 2020
Tuesday، 21 April 2020 02:37 PM

Outspoken Iranian lawmaker sentenced to jail, cash fine

Outspoken Iranian lawmaker Mahmoud Sadeqi (Sadeghi) on Tuesday confirmed that a court has sentenced him for charges brought against him by a high-ranking official appointed by the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.


On Tuesday a news agency linked with the Revolutionary Guard reported that Sadeqi has been sentenced to 21 months in prison and fifty million rials of cash fine (about $1200) by a court.


Speaking to the Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA) after the report by Fars was published Mr. Sadeqi said the court had passed the sentence in early March and that he has appealed it. But expressing his surprise that a news agency could publicize the sentence, he said he did not wish to discuss the details with the media amid the coronavirus crisis without explaining its significance.

