Tuesday, 21 April 2020
Tuesday، 21 April 2020

Syria says its air defenses shot down Israeli missiles over Palmyra

Syrian air defenses downed Israeli missiles over the ancient city of Palmyra in Homs province on Monday, state media reported.

Since the start of the Syrian conflict in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes in Syria targeting government troops as well as allied Iranian terrorist forces and fighters from Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

“Air defenses confronted an Israeli aggression over Palmyra and intercepted several hostile missiles,” SANA said.

The missiles were downed before they could hit their targets, it added.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said the targets were “military posts for Iranian militias in the Palmyra desert.”
The monitor did not report any casualties.

