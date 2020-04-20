Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 21 April 2020
Monday، 20 April 2020 10:23 PM

Iraqi Parliament to Postpone Confidence Vote: MP

The Iraqi Council of Representatives will delay a vote of confidence in PM-designate Mustafa al-Kadhmi's cabinet due to political disputes among the parties, a lawmaker revealed on Monday.

A parliamentary session to vote on Kadhmi's cabinet was expected to be held either on Tuesday or Wednesday, April 22, in efforts to form a new government.

MP Taha Difa'y said in a statement that it is not possible to hold the confidence vote this week as a result of disputes among the political parties over their ministerial candidates.

He further explained that some of the parties are pressuring the prime minister-designate to approve their candidates while they had previously been removed from their posts for alleged involvement in corruption.

According to the lawmaker, Kadhmi, who earlier said that his cabinet lineup was ready, has no plans to approve any such politicians as candidates for the new government.
