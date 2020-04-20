Coronavirus Infections Reach 1,574 in Iraq



With the new reports on Monday, the total number of coronavirus cases so far confirmed in Iraq reached 1,574, the health ministry reported.



At least 35 people had been found infected with COVID-19 in the country over the past day while 34 others recovered in the same period of time, the ministry added.



According to the ministry, 13 infections were detected in the capital Baghdad, 12 in Basra, eight in Muthanna, and two in Dhi Qar and Najaf provinces.



It also said that one more patient died from the virus, bringing the total number to 83. However, 1,045 others have fully recovered so far.