Monday, 20 April 2020
New York reports 507 coronavirus deaths, lowest since April 6 Coronavirus can survive prolonged exposure to high temperatures - study Iraq reports 31 new coronavirus cases, one death Iraq extends flights suspension till April 24 Former US Treasury Secretary and Iraq war critic Paul O'Neill dies at 84 Rockets strike near Chinese oil site in Iraq, no casualties Iraqi PM designate likely to present cabinet to parliament next week Iraq says 2 women killed in Turkish strikes on Kurdish group User ID leak: Iran using coronavirus crisis to spy on ordinary Iranians China sends anti-epidemic expert team to help Saudi Arabia battle COVID-19
Monday، 20 April 2020 06:25 PM

Iraq's Kurdistan region says it is committed to OPEC+ oil output deal

Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region said on Sunday it is committed to its share of an OPEC+ deal to reduce oil output to support prices and curb oversupply, Iraq's state news agency reported, according to Reuters.


The announcement followed a meeting between Kurdish and Iraqi oil ministry officials in Baghdad where the Kurdistan government agreed to provide the ministry with monthly reports on oil production.


The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other oil producers agreed on April 12 to cut production by a record 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) from May.

