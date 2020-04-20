Iraq's Kurdistan region says it is committed to OPEC+ oil output deal

Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region said on Sunday it is committed to its share of an OPEC+ deal to reduce oil output to support prices and curb oversupply, Iraq's state news agency reported, according to Reuters.



The announcement followed a meeting between Kurdish and Iraqi oil ministry officials in Baghdad where the Kurdistan government agreed to provide the ministry with monthly reports on oil production.



The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other oil producers agreed on April 12 to cut production by a record 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) from May.