Monday, 20 April 2020
Monday، 20 April 2020 06:22 PM

Iraq urges nationals stranded in US to seek exceptional flights' details

The Embassy of Republic of Iraq to Washington and Consulates General in Detroit and Los Angeles call on the Iraqi community in the United States to enter their official websites to know the details of the exceptional flights that will be operated to Baghdad.


We also call on those wishing to return to the country to contact the nearest Iraqi diplomatic mission to register their names, and we stress that tickets will not be booked through airline offices unless we officially announce the existence of an exceptional flight to Iraq.


The embassy in Washington is coordinating with the competent official authorities in US to complete the basic approvals for the flight to Baghdad.

