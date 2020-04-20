Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 20 April 2020
New York reports 507 coronavirus deaths, lowest since April 6 Coronavirus can survive prolonged exposure to high temperatures - study Iraq reports 31 new coronavirus cases, one death Iraq extends flights suspension till April 24 Former US Treasury Secretary and Iraq war critic Paul O’Neill dies at 84 Rockets strike near Chinese oil site in Iraq, no casualties Iraqi PM designate likely to present cabinet to parliament next week Iraq says 2 women killed in Turkish strikes on Kurdish group User ID leak: Iran using coronavirus crisis to spy on ordinary Iranians China sends anti-epidemic expert team to help Saudi Arabia battle COVID-19
Monday، 20 April 2020 06:19 PM

President meets KRG Finance Min., discusses fostering coordination

Iraqi President Barham Salih received on Monday at the Presidential Palace in Baghdad the Kurdistan Regional Government's Delegation headed by KRG Finance Minister Awat Sheikh Janab.


During the meeting, the President highlighted that it is essential to enhance consultation and coordination between all parties and political forces on shaping the new government which would represent all Iraqis and be able to meet legitimate demands and achieve the required reforms.


Outstanding issues between the Federal Government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) need to be resolved on the basis of the constitution, and national interest should be given priority, the President confirmed.


There is a need to reach a common view which would overcome obstacles hindering provision of essential services and preservation of the rights of all Iraqis, he emphasized.


The visiting delegation, in turn, underlined that KRG is keen to find common understandings with the Federal Government to resolve all the pending cases so as to enhance collaboration and joint action to rise above the present circumstances in Iraq.


The meeting covered ways of addressing coronavirus plague, the joint coordination to halt the spread of this pandemic as well as the need to adhere to the health guidance and support the medical staff.

