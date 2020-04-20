Basra reports 12 coronavirus cases, 5 recoveries

The Basra health directorate said 12 new coronavirus cases were confirmed and 5 cases recovered.

Iraq has so far 1,539 coronavirus cases and 82 deaths, according to Worldometers.

The Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority (ICAA) extended on Saturday the suspension of flights across the country till April 24, in line with the anti-coronavirus precautionary measures.



The suspension of flights will continue till Friday, upon directives of Iraq’s Higher Committee for Health and National Safety, ICAA Director Dryed Yahia Gassem was quoted by AlSumaria news channel as saying.