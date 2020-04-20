ISIS coordinator arrested in Anbar: Iraqi military intel.

The Military intelligence directorate in Iraq's Anbar announced arresting the official coordinating between ISIS elements and their families.

Iraq has declared victory over ISIS since December 2017.

Salahuddin Operations Command said the air force conducted air strikes based on intelligence information and managed to to kill 13 ISIS elements and destroy their hideout.



"These elements were trying to exploit their presence by launching attacks that affect the security of citizens and the presence of the security forces," the command said in a statement.