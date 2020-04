The Red Crescent teams in Maysan province continued disinfecting the residential areas and other facilities including markets, mosques and petrol stations, in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.

On Saturday, the Iraqi health ministry reported 31 new coronavirus cases and one death during the last 24 hours, bringing the total cases to 1482 with total death toll hit 81.



In a statement, the ministry added that more 47 cases have been successfully recovered with a total of 609 recoveries.