Monday, 20 April 2020
Monday، 20 April 2020 01:59 PM

Spain’s confirmed coronavirus cases surpass 200,000

corona1
The number of people diagnosed with the new coronavirus in Spain has surpassed the 200,000 threshold, the country’s health ministry said on Monday.
The ministry said the number of cases rose to 200,210 from 195,944 cases on Sunday. Spain has the second highest number of diagnosed cases in the world after the United States, according to Reuters data.
The cumulative death toll from the coronavirus rose to 20,852 on Monday from 20,453 the day before, the ministry said.
