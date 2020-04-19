Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 20 April 2020
New York reports 507 coronavirus deaths, lowest since April 6 Coronavirus can survive prolonged exposure to high temperatures - study Iraq reports 31 new coronavirus cases, one death Iraq extends flights suspension till April 24 Former US Treasury Secretary and Iraq war critic Paul O’Neill dies at 84 Rockets strike near Chinese oil site in Iraq, no casualties Iraqi PM designate likely to present cabinet to parliament next week Iraq says 2 women killed in Turkish strikes on Kurdish group User ID leak: Iran using coronavirus crisis to spy on ordinary Iranians China sends anti-epidemic expert team to help Saudi Arabia battle COVID-19
Sunday، 19 April 2020 11:33 PM

UK hospital Covid-19 deaths rise by smallest amount in nearly 2 weeks

11
Britain’s hospital death toll from Covid-19 rose by 596 to 16,060 as of 1600 GMT on April 18, the smallest increase in nearly two weeks, the health ministry said today

Data published on Sundays has tended show smaller increases in the number of fatalities. April 6 marked the last time the health ministry reported a smaller increase in the daily death toll. — Reuters
