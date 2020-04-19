No New Cases of Coronavirus; More Recoveries: Kurdistan Health Ministry



For the third time in a week, no new infections of the coronavirus have been registered in the Kurdistan Region, the health ministry revealed on Sunday evening.



According to a statement by the ministry, at least 1,265 suspects had gone through medical checks for the coronavirus in the past 24 hours while none of them tested positive for the virus.



The total number of COVID-19 cases, thus, remained steady at 337 and the death toll at four since the outbreak of the novel virus.



Meanwhile, the ministry said that 260 patients have so far been discharged from the hospital and recovered from the virus.