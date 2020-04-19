Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 20 April 2020
New York reports 507 coronavirus deaths, lowest since April 6 Coronavirus can survive prolonged exposure to high temperatures - study Iraq reports 31 new coronavirus cases, one death Iraq extends flights suspension till April 24 Former US Treasury Secretary and Iraq war critic Paul O’Neill dies at 84 Rockets strike near Chinese oil site in Iraq, no casualties Iraqi PM designate likely to present cabinet to parliament next week Iraq says 2 women killed in Turkish strikes on Kurdish group User ID leak: Iran using coronavirus crisis to spy on ordinary Iranians China sends anti-epidemic expert team to help Saudi Arabia battle COVID-19
Sunday، 19 April 2020 11:22 PM

No New Cases of Coronavirus; More Recoveries: Kurdistan Health Ministry

11

 For the third time in a week, no new infections of the coronavirus have been registered in the Kurdistan Region, the health ministry revealed on Sunday evening.

According to a statement by the ministry, at least 1,265 suspects had gone through medical checks for the coronavirus in the past 24 hours while none of them tested positive for the virus.

The total number of COVID-19 cases, thus, remained steady at 337 and the death toll at four since the outbreak of the novel virus.

Meanwhile, the ministry said that 260 patients have so far been discharged from the hospital and recovered from the virus.
