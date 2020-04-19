Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 20 April 2020
Breaking
New York reports 507 coronavirus deaths, lowest since April 6 Coronavirus can survive prolonged exposure to high temperatures - study Iraq reports 31 new coronavirus cases, one death Iraq extends flights suspension till April 24 Former US Treasury Secretary and Iraq war critic Paul O’Neill dies at 84 Rockets strike near Chinese oil site in Iraq, no casualties Iraqi PM designate likely to present cabinet to parliament next week Iraq says 2 women killed in Turkish strikes on Kurdish group User ID leak: Iran using coronavirus crisis to spy on ordinary Iranians China sends anti-epidemic expert team to help Saudi Arabia battle COVID-19
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 19 April 2020 07:50 PM

New York reports 507 coronavirus deaths, lowest since April 6

EV-xZDPX0AE_NYC

New York reported 507 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, its lowest daily death toll since April 6, Governor Andrew Cuomo said at a briefing.

He added that total hospitalizations in the state are continued to fall.

 

"We are past the high point, and all indications at this point is that we are on the descent. Whether or not the descent continues depends on what we do but right now we're on the descent," Cuomo said during a press conference.

As of Sunday, the World Health Organisation has registered more than 2.2 million coronavirus cases and more than 150,000 fatalities. As far as the US is concerned, Johns Hopkins University has registered 737, 319 cases and nearly 40,000 fatalities from the coronavirus outbreak.



Related Stories
Read
11

UK hospital Covid-19 deaths rise by smallest amount in nearly 2 weeks 19 April 2020 11:33 PM

11

Iran Reports 1,343 New Cases of Coronavirus, 87 Deaths 19 April 2020 11:26 PM

Capture

Coronavirus can survive prolonged exposure to high temperatures - study 19 April 2020 05:43 PM

iran-coronavirus

Iranian reformist group says pandemic was covered up because of elections 19 April 2020 02:36 PM

ce4cf27cdc1193b554cc1fbb9022db2d_L

Spain's coronavirus death toll slows, with lowest increase in about a month 19 April 2020 02:32 PM

20181017T0903-21441-CNS-POPE-AUDIENCE-KILL

Recovery from coronavirus must be just and equitable, pope says 19 April 2020 02:29 PM

Zarif

Iran foreign minister to meet Assad in Syria on Monday 19 April 2020 02:25 PM

Rouhani

Iran extends prisoner furloughs, closure of holy sites amid coronavirus 19 April 2020 02:22 PM

Comments