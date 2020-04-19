New York reports 507 coronavirus deaths, lowest since April 6

New York reported 507 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, its lowest daily death toll since April 6, Governor Andrew Cuomo said at a briefing.

He added that total hospitalizations in the state are continued to fall.

"We are past the high point, and all indications at this point is that we are on the descent. Whether or not the descent continues depends on what we do but right now we're on the descent," Cuomo said during a press conference.As of Sunday, the World Health Organisation has registered more than 2.2 million coronavirus cases and more than 150,000 fatalities. As far as the US is concerned, Johns Hopkins University has registered 737, 319 cases and nearly 40,000 fatalities from the coronavirus outbreak.