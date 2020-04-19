Iranian reformist group says pandemic was covered up because of elections

A pro-reform party in Iran has described the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country as a "super crisis", which got worse because information was withheld prior to February’s parliamentary elections.

Hizb-i Ettehad Mellat Iran branded in English as "Union of Islamic Iran People Party" (UIIPP), was established in, 2015. Most members of the party are former members of the pro-reform Islamic Iran Participation Front (IIPF), banned in 2009.

In its statement on Saturday, April 18, UIIPP has lambasted the Islamic Republic authorities for their lack of efficiency and coordination, as well as sluggishness in making relevant managerial decisions.

The party has implicitly made the accusation that crucial information about the start of the outbreak was not disseminated in time because it could have hurt the turnout in the elections.

This is not the first time the Islamic Republic stands accused of having withheld the news about the coronavirus outbreak because of the elections and the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, both in February.