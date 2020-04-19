Trump urges consequences against China if it deliberately spread virus

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that China should face unspecified consequences if it was "knowingly responsible" for the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters reported.



"If it was a mistake, a mistake is a mistake. But if they were knowingly responsible, yeah, I mean, then sure there should be consequences," Trump told reporters at a daily briefing. Trump and senior aides have sharply criticized China for a lack of transparency after the coronavirus broke out in its Wuhan province.



Trump on Saturday also continued casting doubt on China's death toll, which was revised up on Friday.