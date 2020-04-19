Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 19 April 2020
Breaking
Iraq reports 31 new coronavirus cases, one death Iraq extends flights suspension till April 24 Former US Treasury Secretary and Iraq war critic Paul O’Neill dies at 84 Rockets strike near Chinese oil site in Iraq, no casualties Iraqi PM designate likely to present cabinet to parliament next week Iraq says 2 women killed in Turkish strikes on Kurdish group User ID leak: Iran using coronavirus crisis to spy on ordinary Iranians China sends anti-epidemic expert team to help Saudi Arabia battle COVID-19 Turkish airstrikes target PKK positions in Kurdistan Region Unidentified gunmen attack Wasit governor’s house
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 19 April 2020 01:15 AM

Trump urges consequences against China if it deliberately spread virus

trump bp

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that China should face unspecified consequences if it was "knowingly responsible" for the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters reported.


"If it was a mistake, a mistake is a mistake. But if they were knowingly responsible, yeah, I mean, then sure there should be consequences," Trump told reporters at a daily briefing. Trump and senior aides have sharply criticized China for a lack of transparency after the coronavirus broke out in its Wuhan province.


Trump on Saturday also continued casting doubt on China's death toll, which was revised up on Friday.

Related Stories
Read
trump coronavirus

Trump: Texas, Vermont to reopen businesses April 20th 19 April 2020 12:45 AM

coro122312

Iran's new coronavirus total death toll rises to 5,031: health official 18 April 2020 02:53 PM

corona1

Spain's coronavirus deaths surpass 20,000 but daily increase slows: health ministry 18 April 2020 02:51 PM

Coro1

Confirmed Japan coronavirus cases hit 10,000: NHK 18 April 2020 02:49 PM

Insta-Monarch- Queen Elizabeth makes first Instagram post 2

Queen Elizabeth cancels birthday plans as coronavirus hits Britain 18 April 2020 02:48 PM

Amir Hatami

Iranian army acquires combat capable drones with 930-mile range: Defense minister 18 April 2020 02:44 PM

wuhan23

Wuhan coronavirus deaths revised up 50% 17 April 2020 07:53 PM

wuhan

China says has nothing to hide around coronavirus 17 April 2020 07:33 PM

Comments