Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 19 April 2020
Breaking
Iraq reports 31 new coronavirus cases, one death Iraq extends flights suspension till April 24 Former US Treasury Secretary and Iraq war critic Paul O’Neill dies at 84 Rockets strike near Chinese oil site in Iraq, no casualties Iraqi PM designate likely to present cabinet to parliament next week Iraq says 2 women killed in Turkish strikes on Kurdish group User ID leak: Iran using coronavirus crisis to spy on ordinary Iranians China sends anti-epidemic expert team to help Saudi Arabia battle COVID-19 Turkish airstrikes target PKK positions in Kurdistan Region Unidentified gunmen attack Wasit governor’s house
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 19 April 2020 01:08 AM

Sisi, Salih discuss expanding cooperation between Egypt, Iraq

salih sisi

Iraq's President Barham Salih received on Saturday a phone call from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.


During the phone conversation, emphasis was placed on the need to boost bilateral ties and expand joint cooperation so as to serve the interest of the two brotherly peoples. Furthermore, Iraq's effort to maintain its sovereignty, stability and security needs to be supported.

 

Sisi congratulated Salih on that he appointed Mustafa al-Kadhimi as the country's new Prime Minister. He wished that Premier-designate al-Kadhimi would have every success to form the government. He pointed out that Iraq has a significant role in the region.


Salih, in turn, thanked the Egyptian President for his telephone call. He wished that Egyptian people would have more progress and prosperity. He praised the close historical ties linking the two fraternal nations.

 

Salih confirmed that Iraq is eager to strengthen the cooperation frameworks as he commended Egypt's stance supporting Iraq across all the fields.


Egypt's vital role to consolidate the joint action to address the current crises and challenges in the region was also hailed by the President.


Together, the two leaders discussed issues of common concern further to the joint efforts aiming to boost the frameworks of triangular cooperation with Jordan.


Furthermore, they reviewed actions which have been taken at the national levels to address the consequences of COVID-19.


The possibility of exchanging experiences and information available in this area between health- care services of the both countries, was discussed.

Related Stories
Read
wal

IWDC: Iraqi activist, paramedic kidnapped after slamming Sadr 19 April 2020 12:23 AM

20200229032502252

Iraq reports 31 new coronavirus cases, one death 18 April 2020 08:07 PM

The-National-Airlines-of-Iraq-Iraqi-Airways

Iraq extends flights suspension till April 24 18 April 2020 07:47 PM

8fPjGEzk

Former US Treasury Secretary and Iraq war critic Paul O’Neill dies at 84 18 April 2020 07:42 PM

2066976-1622120676

Rockets strike near Chinese oil site in Iraq, no casualties 18 April 2020 07:35 PM

Capture

Iraqi PM designate likely to present cabinet to parliament next week 18 April 2020 07:32 PM

7

COVID-19 Cases Reach 74,193 in Turkey 17 April 2020 09:05 PM

5

Iraqi Parliament Likely to Vote on New Cabinet Next Week: Source 17 April 2020 09:02 PM

Comments