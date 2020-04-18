Iraq reports 31 new coronavirus cases, one death

On Saturday, the Iraqi health ministry reported 31 new coronavirus cases and one death during the last 24 hours, bringing the total cases to 1482 with total death toll hit 81

In a statement, the ministry added that more 47 cases have been successfully recovered with a total of 609 recoveries.



Several world countries have tightened restrictions on movement and travel, with the aim of curbing the spread of the Coronavirus, and some have pledged billions of dollars in economic stimulus programs to reduce the economic repercussions of the crisis.



It is worth mentioning that, more cases of the virus, which causes respiratory disease COVID-19, continue to emerge, with outbreaks in South Korea, Italy, and Iran.



People across the globe partake in self-isolation for 14 days as an effective precautionary measure to protect those around them and themselves from contracting COVID-19.



Transmission of virus between humans happens when someone comes into contact with an infected person’s secretions, such as droplets in a cough.

It can also be transmitted by coming into contact with something an infected person has touched and then touching your mouth, nose or eyes.



The global death toll of new coronavirus “COVID-19” is dramatically increasing, hitting 1,54,789



Meanwhile the number of coronavirus confirmed cases registered two millions and 261 thousand and 264 cases globally.









