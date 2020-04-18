Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 19 April 2020
Breaking
Iraq reports 31 new coronavirus cases, one death Iraq extends flights suspension till April 24 Former US Treasury Secretary and Iraq war critic Paul O’Neill dies at 84 Rockets strike near Chinese oil site in Iraq, no casualties Iraqi PM designate likely to present cabinet to parliament next week Iraq says 2 women killed in Turkish strikes on Kurdish group User ID leak: Iran using coronavirus crisis to spy on ordinary Iranians China sends anti-epidemic expert team to help Saudi Arabia battle COVID-19 Turkish airstrikes target PKK positions in Kurdistan Region Unidentified gunmen attack Wasit governor’s house
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 18 April 2020 02:44 PM

Iranian army acquires combat capable drones with 930-mile range: Defense minister

Amir Hatami

The Iranian armed forces have acquired three bomb-carrying drones with a range of 1,500 kilometers (932 miles), Defense Minister Amir Hatami said on state television on Saturday. 


The drones could monitor “enemy movements from a considerable distance” and were capable of combat missions, he said at the delivery ceremony in Tehran broadcast on TV. 


The aircraft were equipped with bombs and missiles, and they can fly at an altitude of up to 45,000 feet (13,716 meters), he said, without indicating the name of the new drones. 

The drones were manufactured by Iran’s military industry with the participation of local universities, he said. 


Drones are a key element in Iran’s border surveillance, especially the Gulf waters around the Strait of Hormuz, through which one-fifth of the world’s oil supply flows. 


Tensions between Iran and the United States have reached the highest levels in decades since the United States killed top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike in Baghdad on Jan. 3, prompting Iran to fire missiles days later at bases in Iraq where U.S. troops are stationed.

Related Stories
Read
trump bp

Trump urges consequences against China if it deliberately spread virus 19 April 2020 01:15 AM

trump coronavirus

Trump: Texas, Vermont to reopen businesses April 20th 19 April 2020 12:45 AM

coro122312

Iran's new coronavirus total death toll rises to 5,031: health official 18 April 2020 02:53 PM

corona1

Spain's coronavirus deaths surpass 20,000 but daily increase slows: health ministry 18 April 2020 02:51 PM

Coro1

Confirmed Japan coronavirus cases hit 10,000: NHK 18 April 2020 02:49 PM

Insta-Monarch- Queen Elizabeth makes first Instagram post 2

Queen Elizabeth cancels birthday plans as coronavirus hits Britain 18 April 2020 02:48 PM

wuhan23

Wuhan coronavirus deaths revised up 50% 17 April 2020 07:53 PM

wuhan

China says has nothing to hide around coronavirus 17 April 2020 07:33 PM

Comments