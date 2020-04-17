COVID-19 Cases Reach 74,193 in Turkey

The total confirmed number of coronavirus cases in Turkey has now reached 74,193, Turkish Health Ministry revealed on Thursday.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca wrote on Twitter that at least 4,801 infections had been recorded across Turkey in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,643 patients have so far lost their lives in Turkey, according to the minister, noting that 7,089 others recovered from the novel virus.



Earlier the week, the Turkish interior minister handed in his resignation, reportedly after a two-day lockdown sparked panic among citizens across the country.







