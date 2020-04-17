Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 18 April 2020
Friday، 17 April 2020 07:28 PM

WHO urges Iraq to continue curfew to manage coronavirus

The World Health Organization urged the Iraqi authorities to continue imposing curfew in the country over coronavirus, saying the decreasing infection rate does not mean that the crisis is under control.

 

Earlie in April, the Baghdad Operations Command said 19,802 persons have been arrested for violating the curfew in the city that has been imposed since March 17th.

Iraq’s government has extended a curfew on travel in and out of Baghdad as part of strict measures to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.

