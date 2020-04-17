Turkey-Backed Islamist Militias Recruit Two Children as Suicide Bombers in Syria: Monitor

The Islamist militias linked with the Turkish army recruited in the recent days two children to carry out a suicide attack against the Kurdish troops of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in north of Syria, a monitoring group reported on Tuesday.



According to a report by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the crisis in Syria, a Turkey-backed Islamist group sent two children, aged less than 15, disguised as shepherds, to carry out a suicide attack on military gatherings of the SDF in the village of Al-Kalta, west of Tal Abyad.



The report said one of the children blew himself up before reaching the SDF target, injuring the second child in explosive vest.



The Syrian Democratic Forces in a nearby position managed to arrest the injured child and take him for treatment first.