Iraq's Basra has reported 17 new coronavirus cases, as the total toll of cases in Iraq, according to Worldometers stands at 1,434 cases.

The Baghdad Operations Command earlier in April said 19,802 persons have been arrested for violating the curfew in the city that has been imposed since March 17th.



Iraq’s government has extended a curfew on travel in and out of Baghdad as part of strict measures to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.