Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 17 April 2020
Breaking
Iraq says 2 women killed in Turkish strikes on Kurdish group User ID leak: Iran using coronavirus crisis to spy on ordinary Iranians China sends anti-epidemic expert team to help Saudi Arabia battle COVID-19 Turkish airstrikes target PKK positions in Kurdistan Region Unidentified gunmen attack Wasit governor’s house Iraq rejects Iran’s appeal to receive Shia Pilgrims due to COVID-19 COVID-19 outbreak, low oil prices put Iraq's stability at risk: report Trump halts funding to WHO Iraq suspends Reuters for three months over report on coronavirus cases KRG's PM says curfew to remain in place until COVID-19 is under control
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 17 April 2020 12:42 AM

IMF approves $1.39 bln in emergency pandemic aid for Pakistan

imf

The International Monetary Fund on Thursday said its executive board had approved $1.386 billion in emergency financing to Pakistan to meet balance of payments needed stemming from the novel coronavirus pandemic.


The funds, to come from the IMF's Rapid Financing Instrument, will help Pakistan deal with a decline in international reserves and allow it to fund targeted and temporary spending increases aimed at containing the pandemic and mitigating its economic impact, the IMF said.


IMF First Deputy Managing Director Geoffrey Okamoto said "expeditious donor support was needed to close the remaining balance of payments gap and ease the adjustment burden."

Related Stories
Read
trump

Trump urges states to re-open economies in 3 phases 17 April 2020 12:39 AM

gcc

Gulf Arab states to create food supply safety network over coronavirus outbreak: KUNA 16 April 2020 03:14 PM

Iran parliament

Almost $5 billion of Iran government money for imports is missing 16 April 2020 02:58 PM

Coro1

Spain reports 551 new virus deaths as toll tops 19,000 16 April 2020 02:46 PM

coro122312

Iran's coronavirus death toll rises by 92 to 4,869: health official 16 April 2020 02:42 PM

footage

Iranian IRGC vessels conduct 'harassing' approaches of US navy ships 16 April 2020 12:13 AM

footage

Iranian IRGC vessels conduct 'harassing' approaches of US navy ships 16 April 2020 12:13 AM

Breaking

Iranian IRGC conducts approaches of US military ships: military 15 April 2020 11:59 PM

Comments