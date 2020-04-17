Iraqi embassy in Ankara operates exceptional flight to Baghdad

The Embassy of the Republic of Iraq in Ankara conducted an exceptional flight to Baghdad with 288 passengers on board, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.



This came under the directives of the Foreign Minister Mohamad Al-Hakim and the follow-up to the Iraqi embassy in Ankara with the participation of diplomatic and administrative staff who have made exceptional efforts to complete official approvals, and coordinate with the Protocol Department at the Ministry’s headquarters.



Our embassy in Ankara announced through its official account on the social networks to Iraqi citizens who are in Turkey who wish to return to Iraq to register their data with the embassy so that they can prepare return flights for them on the Iraqi Airways planes.