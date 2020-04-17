UNAMI still pretends being constructive while it ignores terrorism, sectarian violence

The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) still insists to attempt to deceive nations and pretend it has a real positive role in Iraq.



It published a report entitled “UN in Iraq raises the alarm: Time to endorse the anti-domestic violence law.”



While it ignores the sectarian violence by the state authorities, the killing and genocide practiced against Sunnis, Editor-in-chief of The Baghdad Post Sufian Al-Samarrai.



It also ignored the terrorism and violence practiced by the militias against the Iraqi people and even the Shiite protesters, Samarrai added.



“The funding of these organizations have to be stopped,” he stated in a tweet.



Full report



The Baghdad Post displays the report of UNAMI on domestic violence:



The UN in Iraq urges the Iraqi Parliament to speed up the endorsement of the Anti-Domestic Violence Law amid alarming reports of a rise in gender-based and domestic violence cases perpetrated across the country, especially with increased household tensions as a result of the confinement due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) offices in Iraq express their concern at the rising number in domestic violence cases during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Over the last week, multiple reports emerged of the rape of a woman with special needs, spousal abuse, immolation and self-immolation as well as self-inflicted injuries due to spousal abuse, sexual harassment of minors, and suicide due to domestic abuse among other crimes. Such crimes raise the alarm for the urgency to endorse the Anti-Domestic Violence Law in Iraq.



The UN in Iraq calls upon authorities to ensure that the judicial systems continue to prosecute abusers, invest more in hotline and online services, support the role of civil society organizations, keep shelter doors open for women fleeing abuse and punish perpetrators of any gender-based violence.



As United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres said, "Many women under lockdown for COVID-19 face violence where they should be safest: in their own homes. Today I appeal for peace in homes around the world. I urge all governments to put women's safety first as they respond to the pandemic."

We reiterate the Secretary General’s call and ask the authorities in Iraq to prioritize the protection of women and children as part of their COVID-19 response.



The adoption of a law on Domestic Violence will help to ensure that perpetrators of gender-based violence in Iraq, such as those who carried out the heinous incidents seen in recent past, are held accountable.



Violence against women and girls is a crime and should not go unpunished. The women and girls of Iraq deserve better.



Accusations



An activist in February urged UNAMI and Iraqi security forces to explain violence and sabotage acts that took place in Najaf, while these two parties are already accused of working for Iran against Iraqis.



Why would the chief of the UN mission in Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert meet with the Iranian ambassador, while she knows that Iran is the sworn enemy of the Iraqi revolution? UNAMI is ignoring protesters now and is seemingly working for Iran, an activist said.



UNAMI, which earlier claimed they support the Iraqi will and called on the government to respect the Iraqi people's rights and to protect protesters, now ignore the uprising and welcome the appointment of Mohamed Allawi as prime minister, despite being rejected by protesters, an activist added.