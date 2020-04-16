Iraq says 2 women killed in Turkish strikes on Kurdish group

Turkish airstrikes targeting members of an outlawed Kurdish rebel group struck a refugee camp in northern Iraq and killed two refugee women, Iraqi authorities said Thursday.



The strikes, which took place on Wednesday, were a violation of Iraq’s sovereignty, Iraq's Foreign Affairs Ministry said.



The strikes on the Makhmour refugee camp were carried out by a Turkish military drone that was detected by Iraq's air defense, a statement from the ministry said. It expressed “condemnation in the strongest possible terms over these Turkish attacks” and said they also “constituted a serious violation of international humanitarian law.”



The Turkish government claims the refugee camp is a hotbed of the Kurdistan Worker’s Party, or PKK, an outlawed group in Turkey that is fighting an insurgency against Ankara.



“We know that some in the leadership level of the PKK have a safe hideout in Makhmour and therefore we want this to be known by our Iraqi friends, and at the end this needs to be addressed,” a Turkish official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the strikes.

