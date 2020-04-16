Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 17 April 2020
Thursday، 16 April 2020 02:46 PM

Spain reports 551 new virus deaths as toll tops 19,000

Spain saw its coronavirus death toll soar past 19,000 on Thursday after another 551 people died of COVID-19, with the numbers reflecting a staggered slowdown after nearly five weeks on lockdown.
One of the worst-hit countries in the world, Spain has seen the increase in the number of deaths and infections slow over the past fortnight, with the overnight fatalities taking the toll to 19,130.
It also recorded 5,183 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall figure to 182,816 — officially second highest in the world behind the United States.

Last Modified: Thursday، 16 April 2020 03:08 PM
Iranian IRGC conducts approaches of US military ships: military 15 April 2020 11:59 PM

