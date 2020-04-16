Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 16 April 2020
Breaking
User ID leak: Iran using coronavirus crisis to spy on ordinary Iranians China sends anti-epidemic expert team to help Saudi Arabia battle COVID-19 Turkish airstrikes target PKK positions in Kurdistan Region Unidentified gunmen attack Wasit governor’s house Iraq rejects Iran’s appeal to receive Shia Pilgrims due to COVID-19 COVID-19 outbreak, low oil prices put Iraq's stability at risk: report Trump halts funding to WHO Iraq suspends Reuters for three months over report on coronavirus cases KRG's PM says curfew to remain in place until COVID-19 is under control Iraq confirms 22 coronavirus cases, raising total to 1400
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 16 April 2020 12:13 AM

Iranian IRGC vessels conduct 'harassing' approaches of US navy ships

footage
On April 15, eleven Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) vessels repeatedly conducted dangerous and harassing approaches of the USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3), USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), USS Firebolt (PC 10), USS Sirocco (PC 6), USCGC Wrangell (WPB 1332) and USCGC Maui (WPB 1304) while the U.S. vessels were conducting joint integration operations with U.S. Army AH-64E Apache attack helicopters in the international waters of the North Arabian Gulf, reported The Defense Visual Information Distribution Service.

The IRGCN vessels repeatedly crossed the bows and sterns of the U.S. vessels at extremely close range and high speeds, including multiple crossings of the Puller with a 50 yard closest point of approach (CPA) and within 10 yards of Maui's bow.

The U.S. crews issued multiple warnings via bridge-to-bridge radio, five
short blasts from the ships' horns and long range acoustic noise maker
devices, but received no response from the IRGCN.

After approximately one hour, the IRGCN vessels responded to the
bridge-to-bridge radio queries, then maneuvered away from the U.S. ships and opened distance between them.

The IRGCN's dangerous and provocative actions increased the risk of
miscalculation and collision, were not in accordance with the
internationally recognized Convention on the International Regulations for
Preventing Collisions at Sea (COLREGS) "rules of the road" or
internationally recognized maritime customs, and were not in accordance with the obligation under international law to act with due regard for the safety of other vessels in the area.
Related Stories
Read
footage

Iranian IRGC vessels conduct 'harassing' approaches of US navy ships 16 April 2020 12:13 AM

Breaking

Iranian IRGC conducts approaches of US military ships: military 15 April 2020 11:59 PM

h official

Brazilian Health min. rejects resignation of key official 15 April 2020 11:42 PM

27468

Libya's government imposes 24-hour curfew for 10 days 15 April 2020 11:34 PM

F100218YZE02-e1436607136739

Israeli drone targets Iran-backed Hezbollah vehicle in Syria: sources 15 April 2020 11:20 PM

hack

User ID leak: Iran using coronavirus crisis to spy on ordinary Iranians 15 April 2020 07:00 PM

Zhao-Lijian

China sends anti-epidemic expert team to help Saudi Arabia battle COVID-19 15 April 2020 06:46 PM

ce4cf27cdc1193b554cc1fbb9022db2d_L

Spain's daily death toll slips to 523, coronavirus testing ramping up 15 April 2020 03:14 PM

Comments