288 Iraqis evacuated from Turkey over coronavirus

The extraordinary flight from Ankara to Baghdad, with 288 passengers on board is now being conducted under the directives of Foreign Minister Mohamad al-Hakim, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The step came with the participation of diplomatic and administrative staff who have made exceptional efforts to complete official approvals and coordination with the Protocol Department at the Ministry’s headquarters, the ministry added.



The ministry earlier said it has prepared lists of names and conducted two extraordinary flights from Cairo to Baghdad, carrying 324 citizens stranded in Egypt.



