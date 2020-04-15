Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 16 April 2020
Wednesday، 15 April 2020 11:01 PM

Iraqi FM thanks Jordan for offering drugs to treat coronavirus

Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamad al-Hakim received a phone call from the Foreign Minister of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Ayman Al-Safadi, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.


Hakim expressed his gratitude for the Kingdom’s provision of medical drugs to Iraq to treat those infected with Coronavirvirus, considering that the ties that link Baghdad and Amman are progressively moving towards strengthening bilateral cooperation and achieving common interests to meet the aspirations of both brotherly peoples.


On his part, Minister Mr. Ayman Al-Safadi affirmed the Kingdom’s interest in the situation in Iraq in light of the spread of the Coronavirus, worldwide, praising the urgent and effective measures taken by the Iraqi government to confront it.

