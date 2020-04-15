Turkish airstrikes target PKK positions in Kurdistan Region

Turkish warplanes once again on Wednesday bombarded the position of Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in the mountainous areas of Erbil province, Kurdistan Region.



Turkey also hit the area known as Zini Warte near Rawanduz, northwest of Erbil, overnight on Tuesday.



“Today, April 15, Turkish jets carried out several airstrikes at the heights of Zini Warte,” said Muslih Zirar, head of local administration of Warte.



He confirmed to BasNews that there were no reports of civilian casualties.



“It is not clear if the airstrikes have caused any damage to the PKK because we [the official institution of the Kurdistan Regional Government] are not present in the area,” Zirar added.