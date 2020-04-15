Unidentified gunmen attack Wasit governor’s house

A group of unknown armed men on Wednesday attacked the personal residence of the governor of Wasit province, south of Iraq.
Local media said no one was hurt in the attack, but the assailants fired multiple rounds at the outside gate before escaping the scene.
There has been no claims of responsibility and no arrests yet.
Local media said no one was hurt in the attack, but the assailants fired multiple rounds at the outside gate before escaping the scene.
There has been no claims of responsibility and no arrests yet.