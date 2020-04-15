Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 16 April 2020
Wednesday، 15 April 2020 03:14 PM

Spain's daily death toll slips to 523, coronavirus testing ramping up

 The daily number of deaths from the coronavirus in Spain fell slightly on Wednesday to 523 from 567 the previous day, the health ministry said, as the country was ramping up testing that could allow it to further ease tough restrictions. 


With the total number of fatalities at 18,579, Spain remains one of the world’s worst-affected countries, with only the United States and Italy recording higher death tolls. But there is growing evidence the government is managing to flatten the curve on deaths and infections. 


The official tally of cases rose to 177,633 on Wednesday from 172,541 the day before, the ministry said. 


Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said efforts were under way to ramp up testing, to get a tighter grip on the spread of the disease and build a strategy for emerging from a lockdown that has kept most Spaniards confined to their homes since mid-March. 

