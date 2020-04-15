Trump halts funding to WHO

United States President Donald Trump told the press on Tuesday he instructed his administration to halt the country's funding of the World Health Organization (WHO).



Trump noted the US funds to the WHO will be temporarily stopped while the situation is further investigated, citing failure to ensure timely and accurate sharing of information as the reason for the decision.



During the White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefing, the president accused the organization of knowing the gravity of the COVID-19 outbreak in China before warning nations about the potential pandemic. He claimed the lack of accurate information caused thousands of deaths in countries that didn't implement a travel ban on China.



Previously, Trump revealed he is ready to pull out of the World Health Organization (WHO) as well as the World Trade Organization (WTO) as he believes the US has been mistreated and misinformed by both.