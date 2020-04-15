Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 15 April 2020
Breaking
COVID-19 outbreak, low oil prices put Iraq's stability at risk: report Trump halts funding to WHO Iraq suspends Reuters for three months over report on coronavirus cases KRG's PM says curfew to remain in place until COVID-19 is under control Iraq confirms 22 coronavirus cases, raising total to 1400 KRG reports only one coronavirus case in three days Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden for Democratic presidential nomination Iraq’s new prime minister: The rocky road ahead Iraq reports 34 new coronavirus cases, 4 deaths Iraq’s Kadhimi takes first step to form new cabinet
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 15 April 2020 01:40 AM

Trump halts funding to WHO

173789
United States President Donald Trump told the press on Tuesday he instructed his administration to halt the country's funding of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Trump noted the US funds to the WHO will be temporarily stopped while the situation is further investigated, citing failure to ensure timely and accurate sharing of information as the reason for the decision.

During the White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefing, the president accused the organization of knowing the gravity of the COVID-19 outbreak in China before warning nations about the potential pandemic. He claimed the lack of accurate information caused thousands of deaths in countries that didn't implement a travel ban on China.

Previously, Trump revealed he is ready to pull out of the World Health Organization (WHO) as well as the World Trade Organization (WTO) as he believes the US has been mistreated and misinformed by both.
Related Stories
Read
ce4cf27cdc1193b554cc1fbb9022db2d_L

Spain’s overnight coronavirus death toll at 567 14 April 2020 03:06 PM

Iran taxi

Iran taxi drivers die of coronavirus, in danger of losing more income 14 April 2020 03:03 PM

Emmerson Mnangagwa

Zimbabwe president threatens 20 years jail over fake lockdown statement 14 April 2020 02:55 PM

coro122312

Iran death toll from coronavirus outbreak reaches 4,683: health ministry spokesman 14 April 2020 02:49 PM

EVgmSO_X0AQ6GXH

Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden for Democratic presidential nomination 14 April 2020 12:53 AM

trump bp

Trump expects energy industry to return strong after COVID-19 13 April 2020 08:40 PM

trump

Trump calls The New York Times 'fake paper' 13 April 2020 08:27 PM

water fight

World's biggest water fight cancelled as Thailand combats coronavirus 13 April 2020 02:37 PM

Comments