Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 15 April 2020
Breaking
COVID-19 outbreak, low oil prices put Iraq's stability at risk: report Trump halts funding to WHO Iraq suspends Reuters for three months over report on coronavirus cases KRG's PM says curfew to remain in place until COVID-19 is under control Iraq confirms 22 coronavirus cases, raising total to 1400 KRG reports only one coronavirus case in three days Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden for Democratic presidential nomination Iraq’s new prime minister: The rocky road ahead Iraq reports 34 new coronavirus cases, 4 deaths Iraq’s Kadhimi takes first step to form new cabinet
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 14 April 2020 11:58 PM

KRG's PM says curfew to remain in place until COVID-19 is under control

20dc055818e90996f455ab72d035f444_L
The curfew and other anti-coronavirus measures to remain in place until the novel virus is fully under control, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani revealed on Tuesday.

"Today I spoke by phone with Erbil province’s ops room and thanked them for their hard work, dedication and leadership," Barzani wrote on Twitter. "I also asked them to continue to administer the government measures."

"The curfew remains in place until we have full control over the spread of the coronavirus."
The latest lockdown is expected to expire this Thursday, April 16.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) seems to have partially been successful in dealing with the coronavirus as the daily number of infections has decreased. The health ministry said earlier the day that only one person had tested positive for COVID-19 in the past three days.
Related Stories
Read
download

Iraq suspends Reuters for three months over report on coronavirus cases 15 April 2020 12:34 AM

c85971238027df7db8c509254ab02164_L

Iraq confirms 22 coronavirus cases, raising total to 1400 14 April 2020 10:52 PM

LQZR-N5o

KRG reports only one coronavirus case in three days 14 April 2020 10:48 PM

saleh

Saleh mourns 'father of modern Iraqi architecture' who dies of COVID-19 13 April 2020 08:56 PM

2020_04_12_92481_1586659933._large

Coronavirus kills 'father of modern Iraqi architecture' 13 April 2020 08:53 PM

iraq

Jazeera, Badeya operations commander dies of heart attack 13 April 2020 08:50 PM

Iraqi_Airways_727-200,_747-SP

324 Iraqi citizens evacuated from Egypt over COVID-19 13 April 2020 08:46 PM

1-3

Iraq monitors conditions of missions in Baghdad over Coronavirus 12 April 2020 10:28 PM

Comments