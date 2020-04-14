Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 15 April 2020
Tuesday، 14 April 2020 10:48 PM

KRG reports only one coronavirus case in three days

Kurdistan Region's Health Ministry revealed on Tuesday that only one case had been registered in the region in the past three days.

A 65-year-old man tested positive for the new coronavirus in Sulaimaniya province on Tuesday, the ministry said in a statement, noting that the total number of cases is now 331.

It pointed out that a total of 1,196 suspected people had taken the test for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

At least four death cases have been registered in the Kurdistan Region since the outbreak of the virus while 194 patients have been discharged from the hospital.
