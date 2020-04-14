Iran plans to resume religious visits to Iraq, Syria

Ali Reza Rashidian, head of the Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization in Iran, has announced planning to resume visits to the religious sites in Iraq and Syira, despite the spread of coronavirus.



This came during a meeting between the Iranian Hajj and Pilgrimage mission and the organization. Rashidian indicated drafting protocols on sending visitors to religious shrines in Iraq and Syria, in order to resume travels between Iran and the two countries, while maintaining safety and health conditions in light of coronavirus spread.



Dispatching Iranian visitors to holy shrines in Iraq and Syria has been suspended for almost two months due to coronavirus.



Meanwhile, Rashidian indicated that the Iranian delegation, sent to Saudi Arabia for talks over the pilgrimage season, returned back to Tehran on Sunday, after being stranded there for weeks due to flight suspension.



Regarding measures taken to save hard currency required for the coming pilgrimage season, Rashidian indicated plans for the pilgrimage season, despite the vague circumstances.



Meanwhile, the Deputy chief of Iran's Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization, Akbar Rezaei, made a report on the registration for the coming pilgrimage, saying it reached 67 percent of the capacity of pilgrimage convoys.



However, activists responded to the Iranian statements saying it seeks spreading the virus in Iraq, Syria and Saudi Arabia, after Iran became a hotspot for the virus.









