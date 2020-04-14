Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 14 April 2020
Breaking
Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden for Democratic presidential nomination Iraq’s new prime minister: The rocky road ahead Iraq reports 34 new coronavirus cases, 4 deaths Iraq’s Kadhimi takes first step to form new cabinet Iraq being dragged down by drowning Iranian regime UK PM Johnson leaves hospital after coronavirus treatment Iraq reports 39 new coronavirus cases, two deaths Iran renews coronavirus warning as 'low risk' activities re-start U.S. offers $10 million for information on Hezbollah commander in Iraq Pompeo, Netanyahu talk about coronavirus, Iran’s ‘destabilizing behavior’
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 14 April 2020 12:53 AM

Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden for Democratic presidential nomination

EVgmSO_X0AQ6GXH
Former Vice President Joe Biden, the likely Democratic presidential nominee, was formally endorsed on Monday by longtime rival Bernie Sanders, a move that may help unify the Democratic Party ahead of a general-election matchup against Republican President Donald Trump.

Sanders, the progressive firebrand who last week suspended his presidential campaign, joined Biden in an online campaign event, citing the coronavirus outbreak as a reason for the party to come together.

That made for a stark contrast to 2016, when Sanders waited until the eve of the Democratic National Convention in the summer to support the then-nominee, Hillary Clinton.

Before the pandemic brought the Democratic primary contest to a virtual halt, Biden had built up a commanding delegate edge over Sanders, leading the Vermont senator to declare last week he saw no viable path to the nomination.

Even so, it remained unclear how soon Sanders, who is especially popular with liberal young voters, would rally behind Biden, whose support comes chiefly from the party’s older moderates.

In the online event, Sanders called on Democrats, independents and Republicans “to come together in this campaign to support (Biden’s) candidacy, which I endorse, to make certain that we defeat somebody who I believe ... is the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country.”

Biden responded by terming Sanders “the most powerful voice for a fair and more just America.”

With social distancing in widespread effect, Biden has been forced to move the bulk of his campaign to online events and has watched as the global pandemic had relegated the 2020 presidential race to the back burner.

The Sanders endorsement gives him a jolt of energy and attention at time when his campaign could use it.

Biden said he and Sanders would develop six policy working groups on issues including the economy, education, criminal justice, immigration and climate change to develop solutions to problems in the United States.


Related Stories
Read
trump bp

Trump expects energy industry to return strong after COVID-19 13 April 2020 08:40 PM

trump

Trump calls The New York Times 'fake paper' 13 April 2020 08:27 PM

water fight

World's biggest water fight cancelled as Thailand combats coronavirus 13 April 2020 02:37 PM

corona1

Spain loosens coronavirus lockdown, death toll passes 17,000 but pace slows 13 April 2020 02:28 PM

displaced

Displaced Syrians wary of coronavirus risk return to war-torn Idlib 13 April 2020 02:23 PM

coro122312

Iran records 4,585 coronavirus deaths as restrictions eased 13 April 2020 02:18 PM

plasma

Dubai starts using plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients to treat others 12 April 2020 10:34 PM

turki1

Iran-backed Houthis made 241 abuses to ceasefire: coalition 12 April 2020 10:25 PM

Comments