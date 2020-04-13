Jazeera, Badeya operations commander dies of heart attack

The commander of al-Jazeera and al-Badeya operations Brigadier General Abbas Al-Sultani died late on Sunday after suffering a heart attack, a source told The Baghdad Post.

Also, Rifat Chadirji, known as the father of modern Iraqi architecture, died late Friday in the United Kingdom after contracting the novel coronavirus, friends and Iraqi officials have said, according to AFP.



The 93-year-old architect and photographer is credited with designing some of Iraq's most well-known structures, including the iconic "Freedom Monument" in the now protest hub of Baghdad's Tahrir Square its name.



