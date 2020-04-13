324 Iraqi citizens evacuated from Egypt over COVID-19

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry said it has prepared lists of names and conducted two extraordinary flights from Cairo to Baghdad, carrying 324 citizens stranded in Egypt.

This came upon the directives of Foreign Minister Mohamad Al-Hakim in coordination with the Crisis Cell, the Ministry of Transport, Iraqi Airways, and the Republic of Iraq’s Embassy in Cairo and the diplomatic staff, in addition to coordination with the relevant authorities in Egypt and through its communication with Iraqis who wish to return to the country,



