Tuesday, 14 April 2020
Monday، 13 April 2020 08:40 PM

Trump expects energy industry to return strong after COVID-19

US President Donald Trump expected that the energy industry will return to be strong after the COVID-19 crisis.

 

Having been involved in the negotiations, to put it mildly, the number that OPEC+ is looking to cut is 20 Million Barrels a day, not the 10 Million that is generally being reported.

 

If anything near this happens, and the World gets back to business from the Covid 19 disaster, the Energy Industry will be strong again, far faster than currently anticipated.

 

Thank you to all of those who worked with me on getting this very big business back on track, in particular Russia and Saudi Arabia.

