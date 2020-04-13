Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 14 April 2020
Breaking
Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden for Democratic presidential nomination Iraq’s new prime minister: The rocky road ahead Iraq reports 34 new coronavirus cases, 4 deaths Iraq’s Kadhimi takes first step to form new cabinet Iraq being dragged down by drowning Iranian regime UK PM Johnson leaves hospital after coronavirus treatment Iraq reports 39 new coronavirus cases, two deaths Iran renews coronavirus warning as 'low risk' activities re-start U.S. offers $10 million for information on Hezbollah commander in Iraq Pompeo, Netanyahu talk about coronavirus, Iran’s ‘destabilizing behavior’
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 13 April 2020 02:37 PM

World's biggest water fight cancelled as Thailand combats coronavirus

water fight

Thais will have to find another way to cool off this year after the government called off the annual water festival that celebrates the Buddhist New Year to curb the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

 

Thailand usually celebrates its traditional new year or Songkran from April 13 to 15, when crowds pack the streets in a boisterous festival, spraying water guns and hurling water off pick-up trucks in a free-for-all water fight. 


Thailand has reported 2,579 confirmed cases and 40 fatalities since the outbreak began in January, with over half the cases in Bangkok, a spokesman of the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, Taweesin Wisanuyothin said on Monday. 


Forty-year-old Ratikorn Cheunsuksombook lamented being unable to celebrate the water festival. 

“I have to stay home, can’t go anywhere. I want to see my friends, but none of them want to see me,” the office worker said. 


Last week, the government announced a ban on the sale of alcohol to limit social gatherings and urged the public to refrain from Songkran activities, travelling back to home towns and pouring water for blessings with older family members.


Malls in Bangkok have been ordered to close except for restaurants for delivery and a nationwide curfew from 10 PM to 4 AM has been instated. 


The unusual calm has left some feeling dazed. 

“It feels strange,” said Srisopa Phogphun. “It feels like it is supposed to be a long weekend, even if it is postponed to later in the year, but it does not feel the same,” she said. 


Other Southeast Asian governments have also cancelled or scaled back celebrations 


More than 1.8 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 113,849 have died, according to a Reuters tally, as of 0200 GMT.

Related Stories
Read
EVgmSO_X0AQ6GXH

Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden for Democratic presidential nomination 14 April 2020 12:53 AM

trump bp

Trump expects energy industry to return strong after COVID-19 13 April 2020 08:40 PM

trump

Trump calls The New York Times 'fake paper' 13 April 2020 08:27 PM

corona1

Spain loosens coronavirus lockdown, death toll passes 17,000 but pace slows 13 April 2020 02:28 PM

displaced

Displaced Syrians wary of coronavirus risk return to war-torn Idlib 13 April 2020 02:23 PM

coro122312

Iran records 4,585 coronavirus deaths as restrictions eased 13 April 2020 02:18 PM

plasma

Dubai starts using plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients to treat others 12 April 2020 10:34 PM

turki1

Iran-backed Houthis made 241 abuses to ceasefire: coalition 12 April 2020 10:25 PM

Comments