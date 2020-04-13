Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 14 April 2020
Breaking
Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden for Democratic presidential nomination Iraq’s new prime minister: The rocky road ahead Iraq reports 34 new coronavirus cases, 4 deaths Iraq’s Kadhimi takes first step to form new cabinet Iraq being dragged down by drowning Iranian regime UK PM Johnson leaves hospital after coronavirus treatment Iraq reports 39 new coronavirus cases, two deaths Iran renews coronavirus warning as 'low risk' activities re-start U.S. offers $10 million for information on Hezbollah commander in Iraq Pompeo, Netanyahu talk about coronavirus, Iran’s ‘destabilizing behavior’
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 13 April 2020 02:28 PM

Spain loosens coronavirus lockdown, death toll passes 17,000 but pace slows

corona1

 Spain, one of the countries worst hit by the global coronavirus epidemic, on Monday started to ease tough lockdown restrictions that have kept people confined to their homes for more than a month and put a brake on economic activity.

 

Spain’s cumulative death toll from the coronavirus rose to 17,489 on Monday, up 517 from 16,972 on Sunday, the Health Ministry said. Confirmed cases totalled 169,496, up from 166,019 the previous day. 


However, this was the smallest proportional daily increase in the number of deaths and new infections. 


With signs indicating the situation was taking a tentative turn for the better, some businesses, including construction and manufacturing, were allowed to reopen. 


But most of the population were still confined to their homes, and shops, bars and public spaces will remain closed until at least April 26. 

People at main transport hubs were handed face masks by police as they went to work on Monday morning. 


“The health of workers must be guaranteed. If this is minimally affected, the activity cannot restart,” Interior minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska told Cadena Ser radio station. 


Lockdown restrictions have helped slow a spiralling death rate that reached its peak in early April, but they have tested the resolve of people cooped up inside their homes. 

Related Stories
Read
EVgmSO_X0AQ6GXH

Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden for Democratic presidential nomination 14 April 2020 12:53 AM

trump bp

Trump expects energy industry to return strong after COVID-19 13 April 2020 08:40 PM

trump

Trump calls The New York Times 'fake paper' 13 April 2020 08:27 PM

water fight

World's biggest water fight cancelled as Thailand combats coronavirus 13 April 2020 02:37 PM

displaced

Displaced Syrians wary of coronavirus risk return to war-torn Idlib 13 April 2020 02:23 PM

coro122312

Iran records 4,585 coronavirus deaths as restrictions eased 13 April 2020 02:18 PM

plasma

Dubai starts using plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients to treat others 12 April 2020 10:34 PM

turki1

Iran-backed Houthis made 241 abuses to ceasefire: coalition 12 April 2020 10:25 PM

Comments