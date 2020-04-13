Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 14 April 2020
Monday، 13 April 2020 02:18 PM

Iran records 4,585 coronavirus deaths as restrictions eased

Iran’s death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has risen to 4,585, with 111 more overnight, a health ministry official said on Monday, adding the total number of infected cases had reached 73,303 in the most-affected Middle Eastern country.

 

On Sunday, the government lifted a ban on travel between cities within Iranian provinces, while restrictions on trips between provinces will end on April 20, state media reported. 


“45,983 of those infected with the virus have recovered ... There were 1,617 new infected cases in the past 24 hours,” Alireza Vahabzadeh, an adviser to Iran’s health minister, said on Twitter. 


Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur told Iranian state TV that 3,877 of those infected with the coronavirus were in a critical condition. 

State TV showed streets packed with people, crowded buses and subway cars in several cities as so-called low-risk businesses - including many shops and workshops - have re-opened across Iran from Saturday, with the exception of the capital Tehran, where they will resume activities from April 18. 


Some health officials and experts have warned the government about a second wave of COVID-19 that they said could hit Tehran hard. Alireza Zali, Head of the Coronavirus Taskforce of Tehran, called on people to stay at home.

