Monday, 13 April 2020
Sunday، 12 April 2020 10:28 PM

Iraq monitors conditions of missions in Baghdad over Coronavirus

1-3

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry’s Protocol Department in cooperation with the Directorate of Protection of Embassies and Diplomats/ Office of the Minister of Interior started a tour on the headquarters of the diplomatic missions residing in Baghdad to follow up on Iraq’s obligations under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which emphasized the provision of security and protection to diplomatic bodies.


During the tour the Ministry also confirmed that the missions’ entrances should be sanitised and hygiene should be provided.


The Protocol Department expressed its gratitude for the efforts made by the Director of the Directorate of Protection of Embassies and the supportive security services.

